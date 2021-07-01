Private schools in Delhi have to admit EWS quota kids as per allotment: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed all private schools in to admit students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category based on the allotted list sent by the government regardless of whether they are able to conduct general category admissions.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 have to be reserved for the EWS category.

However, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crunch, many private schools refused admissions under this category. Some schools have even allegedly asked their own students to take admission in government schools.

“The Delhi government has initiated a provision wherein it will announce a draw for admissions for seats reserved under the EWS category, based on the application received and information provided by schools on the number of seats available,” he said.

“When we called for applications under the EWS category, we received around 1.26 lakh applications based on which we announced a draw of 32,500 seats,” Sisodia added.

He said under any normal circumstances, private schools admit three students under the general category and one under the EWS category, based on the allotted list provided by the Delhi government. This is the general process of admission.

“However, considering the lockdown has derailed the entire admission process, there has been deference in admission even for the general category students,” he said.

The application process for the EWS admission started on April 7 and the first draw was scheduled for April 30.

However, it was postponed due to the second Covid wave and the imposition of lockdown. The first draw for admission was conducted on June 15.

PTM between July-19-31

The Directorate of Education will conduct special parent-teacher meetings for the students of Delhi government schools. These PTMs will be held between July 19 and 31.