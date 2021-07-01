Traders condemn Laxmi Nagar market sealing order, say Delhi Police responsible for crowd management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several traders’ organisations in Delhi have condemned the move by the East Delhi district administration to seal the Laxmi Nagar market over alleged violations of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Aam Aadmi Party-backed Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) stated that managing the crowd at markets is the responsibility of Delhi Police and that traders are being made soft targets.

The East district administration has issued an order in which Laxmi Nagar main market Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School and other nearby markets have been closed till July 5 for not controlling the crowd and violating other Covid-related rules.

All other shops will be closed in these areas except for essential things.

“The traders are not responsible for the crowd in the market. The trader can ensure the Covid guidelines inside his shop, office or godown. Delhi Police and administration will have to work hard on the roads and streets outside the markets and in public places,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, adding “In any market where crowds are seen, the administration should meet with the concerned market associations and work on improving the situation.”

There are about 950 small and big markets in the national capital, he said. Goyal added that there is not much business due to Covid and the condition of businessmen is bad but markets are always made the soft target.

Raj Garg, who owns a business in Laxmi Nagar, said that the administration officials did not even talk to the traders’ organizations by coming to the market.

Shopkeepers can take guarantee of their shop, but the responsibility of the crowd on the streets outside lies with the police administration.