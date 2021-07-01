STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Traders condemn Laxmi Nagar market sealing order, say Delhi Police responsible for crowd management

The Aam Aadmi Party-backed Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) stated that managing the crowd at markets is the responsibility of Delhi Police and that traders are being made soft targets.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The East district administration has issued an order in which Laxmi Nagar main market Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School and other nearby markets have been closed till July 5. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several traders’ organisations in Delhi have condemned the move by the East Delhi district administration to seal the Laxmi Nagar market over alleged violations of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Aam Aadmi Party-backed Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) stated that managing the crowd at markets is the responsibility of Delhi Police and that traders are being made soft targets.

The East district administration has issued an order in which Laxmi Nagar main market Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School and other nearby markets have been closed till July 5 for not controlling the crowd and violating other Covid-related rules.

All other shops will be closed in these areas except for essential things.

“The traders are not responsible for the crowd in the market. The trader can ensure the Covid guidelines inside his shop, office or godown. Delhi Police and administration will have to work hard on the roads and streets outside the markets and in public places,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, adding “In any market where crowds are seen, the administration should meet with the concerned market associations and work on improving the situation.”

There are about 950 small and big markets in the national capital,  he said. Goyal added that there is not much business due to Covid and the condition of businessmen is bad but markets are always made the soft target. 

Raj Garg, who owns a business in Laxmi Nagar, said that the administration officials did not even talk to the traders’ organizations by coming to the market.

Shopkeepers can take guarantee of their shop, but the responsibility of the crowd on the streets outside lies with the police administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Chamber of Trade and Industry Laxmi Nagar market Delhi Police
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp