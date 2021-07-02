91 COVID cases in Delhi as positivity stays at 0.12 per cent, vaccination figures drop slightly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded four more Covid-19-related deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The national capital had recorded 94 cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on Wednesday.

As many as 111 more patients have recovered from the disease in the city, as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases on Thursday, Delhi’s caseload has increased to 14,34,281, and the death toll stands at 24,981, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases of the infection, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent. The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.

A total of 76,468 tests, including 53,649 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the city on Wednesday, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The number of active cases decreased to 1,357 from 1,379 on Wednesday.

The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 314 from 329 a day ago, while the number of containment zones fell to 1,349 from 1,599 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Out of 17,670 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city, 937 are occupied, it said.

A total of 78,93,609 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday.

Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,21,810 beneficiaries received the first dose and 24,415 were given the second dose, the bulletin stated.

Out of the people vaccinated on Wednesday, 36,630 were in the 45-60 age group and 1,09,277 were in the 18-44 age group, it said.

According to the bulletin, as on Thursday morning, Delhi had four days' worth of vaccine stock left.

There are a total of 7,27,000 vaccine doses -- 2,30,000 of Covaxin and 4,97,700 of Covishield -- left.

Delhi's current daily vaccination capacity is 2,26,552, the bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)