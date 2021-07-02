STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP protests near CM Kejriwal's residence over ‘scam’ in procurement of buses

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded dismissal of the transport minister.  Gupta alleged that city’s transport system has collapsed.

Published: 02nd July 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP also demanded the chief minister’s resignation in the alleged bus procurement scam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The leaders and workers of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging a “scam” in the procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is honest and has no hand in this bus scam then he should immediately dismiss the transport minister,” Gupta said in a statement.

BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the chief minister’s resignation in the alleged bus procurement scam.

“The matter was raised in Assembly too but the ruling party with its brute majority there tried to put it under the carpet,” he said.

As no action was taken by the government, the BJP legislature party asked the Lt Governor for a probe into this, Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government has put on hold the process of procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi Transport Corporation.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. Report of the committee is awaited.

