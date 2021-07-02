Ready health management system by March 2022: CM Kejriwal to officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi government’s Health Information Management System (HIMS) and asked officials to ensure its implementation within the stipulated deadline of March 2022, an official statement said.

The review was also attended by Deputy CM and nodal minister for Covid-19 management Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain along with top officials.

Along with the HIMS project, a health helpline will also be started and special surveys will be conducted for issuance of e-health cards.

“Reviewed the progress of the Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March,” Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting.

Under HIMS, health cards will be issued in the name of all the residents of Delhi, for which special surveys will be conducted.

“This will ensure that benefits of healthcare services reach every resident of Delhi. All patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and supply chain management will be brought under the system,” the statement said.

The system is also supposed to include a 24x7 call centre.

The centralised call centre will provide two levels of help — an operator will receive calls and messages and provide the requisite information; doctors and experts will provide appointments based on the problem or provide solutions for emergency cases.