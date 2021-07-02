STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ready health management system by March 2022: CM Kejriwal to officials

The review was also attended by Deputy CM and nodal minister for Covid-19 management Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain along with top officials.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi government’s Health Information Management System (HIMS) and asked officials to ensure its implementation within the stipulated deadline of March 2022, an official statement said.

The review was also attended by Deputy CM and nodal minister for Covid-19 management Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain along with top officials.

Along with the HIMS project, a health helpline will also be started and special surveys will be conducted for issuance of e-health cards.

“Reviewed the progress of the Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March,” Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting.

Under HIMS, health cards will be issued in the name of all the residents of Delhi, for which special surveys will be conducted.

“This will ensure that benefits of healthcare services reach every resident of Delhi. All patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and supply chain management will be brought under the system,” the statement said.

The system is also supposed to include a 24x7 call centre.

The centralised call centre will provide two levels of help — an operator will receive calls and messages and provide the requisite information; doctors and experts will provide appointments based on the problem or provide solutions for emergency cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Health Information Management System Satyendar Jain Manish Sisodia
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp