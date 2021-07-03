100 per cent deslit drains before monsoon peak, Delhi government to PWD

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To avoid any untoward incident like last year, when an elderly man drowned in the heavy waterlogging at the Minto Road underpass, the Delhi government has strictly instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete hundred percent desilting of drains before the starting of peak monsoon season.

It has also strictly directed the executive engineers (EE) to complete the desilting of drains in minimum possible time; else they will have to face suspension and disciplinary action.

At a recent apex committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Delhi Chief Secretary, the PWD was categorically instructed that “in case any untoward situation, the executive engineer concerned of the area will be put under suspension and disciplinary case will be initiated against him.”

Acting upon the government’s instruction, Engineer-in-Chief of PWD Shashi Kant has issued an order to EEs of concerned zones, saying, “EEs and other field staffs who are responsible for desilting work as well as pumping stations from the underpasses are personally responsible for any drainage or pumping issues. Executive engineers should start night visits during rainy season and should ensure that water does not accumulate at vulnerable points. They should start immediate pumping or take other measures, if required, to solve the drainage water issue.”

As per officials, the PWD chief is personally monitoring the progress of desilting work weekly. He also recently warned some EEs as they are far behind in their targets.A senior PWD official said, “The desilting work is almost complete and the work to install cameras at underpasses are under process. The works have also been delayed due to lockdown and second wave of pandemic. Further, we received the first rain today and there was no waterlogging reported under PWD road.”

PWD is installing cameras at crucial underpasses, vunerable points and hooters at pumping stations.

As per officials, these cameras will be directly connected to the mobile phones of the conncered executive engineers, superintending engineers and chief engineers and will get live feedback of water logging level for monitoring.

While, the objective of installing hooters (alarms) at the pumping station is to keep the pump operators alert and ensure timely straining of waterlogging on main roads and underpasses.

The alarms will buzz as soon the stormwater will increase and will alert the pump operators to drain out the water on time, said a senior PWD official.