Delhi hospitals report cases of dehydration, vomiting amid rising mercury, heat wave

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soaring temperatures in Delhi have led to city hospitals getting patients with complaints of dehydration and vomiting.

Experts say that keeping oneself properly hydrated and having vegetables and fruits with high content of water will guard one against such illnesses.

Delhi has been reeling under heatwave-like conditions for four days in a row and recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

"We have started getting cases of dehydration, vomiting and nausea due to the rising temperature in Delhi," said Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare.

"In the past one week, we have received 10 such cases at Aakash Healthcare. Even people working from home have come in with complaints of stomach ache and headache due to the very high temperature," he said.

The doctor said possible reasons for such problems are lack of ventilation that leads to sweating, heat exhaustion, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj said that in the last week, they have seen cases of people coming with high-grade fever or complete dehydration.

"The reasons are exposure to the sun for a long time or remaining in a closed atmosphere without proper ventilation. Power cuts and inability to afford coolers are also the reasons behind people falling sick," she said.

Dr Taodiya said that delivery men and construction labourers are the most affected due to their exposure to the sun.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital said, "In the last two days, I have seen three patients with heat exhaustion, nausea, tiredness, cramps in the legs, weakness."

"It has been quite humid due to which people sweat a lot leading to loss of electrolytes from the body leading to these issues."

Dr Tapdiya advised people to stay in a ventilated area and drink at least four to five litres of fluids each day.

Dr Singh said that intake of fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber and strawberries can counter effects the heat.

He also cautioned against staying inside air-conditioned rooms for long hours.

"People who sit in air-conditioned rooms all day long tend to have less exhaustion. But it is not advisable to sit in ACs for such long duration as it increases the risk of dehydration as well as respiratory problems, such as asthma, and dry eyes and skin."

The doctor suggested planting trees around one's house and nurturing indoor plants as they help in cooling down the surroundings.

Dr Tapdiya said it was because of the fear of contracting COVID-19 that comparatively fewer patients are visiting hospitals with heat-related illnesses.

"Had the situation been normal, the number of patients would have been higher."

Dr Madhu Handa, the medical director of Moolchand Hospital said they have not received any such cases yet but if the heatwave continues for another week or 10 days, they are likely to get such cases.