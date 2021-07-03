Delhi: Search on for 10 women who fled from shelter home in Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police are conducting search operations to trace 10 women who had escaped from a shelter home in Dwarka here over a month ago.

Twelve women were rescued from a villa in GB Road by Kamla Market police station personnel on March 13. A case was registered and all these girls were kept under a shelter home.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “On May 24, all 12 women escaped by breaking an exhaust fan hole from the shelter home on the third floor of the building. Two of them sustained injuries and 10 succeeded in escaping. For the purpose of searching these girls, an advertisement has been published in newspapers.”

The two women, who sustained injuries, told police during enquiry that they were not under any pressure from anyone but tried to flee as they did not wish to stay at the shelter home.

Meanwhile, an advertisement in English dailies published for providing information on the women erroneously referred to them as residents of a children’s home run by DMRC.

The DMRC clarified that the children’s home run by the organisation houses only boys.

(With PTI inputs)