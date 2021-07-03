STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golf carts with vintage look for elderly and infirm on new Chandni Chowk road

An official privy to the development said that the concept note for running low-speed electric golf carts having a maximum speed of 25-30 km per hour is ready.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department is working to finalise modalities for running electric golf carts with a vintage look, on the lines of the service in operation at Taj Mahal for tourists, on the Chandni Chowk main road, which is out of bounds for motorized vehicles such as buses, cars, and two-wheelers. The cart service, being introduced for the elderly and infirm, will be free.

Chandni Chowk’s beautification and pedestrianisation is a high court-monitored project initiated in December 2018.On the suggestion of Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, also the chairman of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency may tie up with Chandni Chowk’s traders’ associations for operating the electric transport service as they have shown interest for it.

“The SRDC may explore a partnership with market traders associations for operationing the vintage look electric golf carts. In a SRDC meeting held last month, the transport department was asked to finalise the modalities by July 5 for procurement and operations of the cart service. Soon an ‘impact assessment study of pedestrianization of Chandni Chowk’ and its surrounding areas will also be conducted and a multi-modal transportation plan will be prepared by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) for Shahjahanabad,” said the official.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the redevelopment work on about 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk road. The SRDC, which is executing the project, is hopeful to complete it by July 31.

According to the officials, 14 boom barriers are being installed where bylanes merge into the main road to prevent traffic movement.

To check violations and automatic issuance of challans, these barriers will also be under surveillance of close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) network.

“The traffic police and PWD will coordinate to verify locations and quality of the CCTVs to be installed and commissioning of the control room,” said an official.

As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, a fine up to Rs 20,000 can be imposed for plying motorised vehicles on the stretch during restricted hours from 9 am to 9 pm.

