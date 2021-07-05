Farmer unions plan daily protests outside Parliament during monsoon session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that a group of 200 farmers will protest against the farm laws outside Parliament every day during the upcoming monsoon session.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said at a press conference that two days before the session begins, a “chetavani patra (warning letter)” will be given to all opposition MPs to protest the laws inside the House. “We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session.

Don’t let the session run till the government addresses the issue,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Parliament’s monsoon session is set to begin on July 19. “We will be protesting outside Parliament continuously till they hear our demands,” Rajewal said. He added that five people from each farmer union would be taken to join the protest. The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles along highways from 10 am till 12 pm. “Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest highway and park it there. But don’t create a traffic jam,” Rajewal said. The farmer leader also appealed to the public to “blow the horn of their vehicles” for eight minutes at 12 pm.