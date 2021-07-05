STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmer unions plan daily protests outside Parliament during monsoon session

Don’t let the session run till the government addresses the issue,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
Parliament’s monsoon session is set to begin on July 19.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (C) participates in Kisan Mazdoor Marathon at Ghazipur border in memory of Milkha Singh | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that a group of 200 farmers will protest against the farm laws outside Parliament every day during the upcoming monsoon session.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said at a press conference that two days before the session begins, a “chetavani patra (warning letter)” will be given to all opposition MPs to protest the laws inside the House. “We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session.

Don’t let the session run till the government addresses the issue,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
Parliament’s monsoon session is set to begin on July 19. “We will be protesting outside Parliament continuously till they hear our demands,” Rajewal said. He added that five people from each farmer union would be taken to join the protest. The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles along highways from 10 am till 12 pm. “Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest highway and park it there. But don’t create a traffic jam,” Rajewal said. The farmer leader also appealed to the public to “blow the horn of their vehicles” for eight minutes at 12 pm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer unions Samyukt Kisan Morcha farm laws
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp