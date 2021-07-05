Indigenous software to help DMRC monitor Phase 4 works

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has deployed a custom-made software for monitoring the progress of works on its Phase IV corridors and the Patna Metro. IPMS (Integrated Project Monitoring Software) will monitor the progress of work of all disciplines civil, electrical and mechanical and signalling and telecommunication contract, package-wise at the chief project manager and project manager levels and corridor-wise at the directors and managing director levels, the DMRC said on Sunday.

“In a major initiative towards digitalising its functioning, the DMRC has implemented custom-made project monitoring software known as the (IPMS) for monitoring the progress of its Phase 4 corridors and the Patna Metro,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019, had laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the Patna Metro project. Through IPMS, all the stages of project, planning and implementation, right from the tender stage to revenue operation of each corridor will be monitored, including the issues of work front availability, such as land availability, tree transplantation and shifting of services.