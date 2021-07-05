STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Indigenous software to help DMRC monitor Phase 4 works

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has deployed a custom-made software for monitoring the progress of works on its Phase IV corridors and the Patna Metro.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has deployed a custom-made software for monitoring the progress of works on its Phase IV corridors and the Patna Metro. IPMS (Integrated Project Monitoring Software) will monitor the progress of work of all disciplines civil, electrical and mechanical and signalling and telecommunication contract, package-wise at the chief project manager and project manager levels and corridor-wise at the directors and managing director levels, the DMRC said on Sunday.

“In a major initiative towards digitalising its functioning, the DMRC has implemented custom-made project monitoring software known as the (IPMS) for monitoring the progress of its Phase 4 corridors and the Patna Metro,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019, had laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the Patna Metro project. Through IPMS, all the stages of project, planning and implementation, right from the tender stage to revenue operation of each corridor will be monitored, including the issues of work front availability, such as land availability, tree transplantation and shifting of services. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi metro phase 4 corridor
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp