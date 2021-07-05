The world is not enough

Shantanu David By

While the Hubble telescope may have gone suddenly offline last month, rendering both NASA scientists and space nerds alike desolate about its future, closer to earth there is some solace for the soul; at least if you live in Delhi-NCR.

Launched by Instapizza, the same good folk who made Delhiites realise monster deep-dish pizza have the right stuff (literally), MoonMoon Global Crustwiches, which launched off earlier this year, already has fleets of fans across the city, if its ratings and order numbers across delivery platforms are anything to go by.

Pepperoni Cheesy Garlic Bread

While we eschew mob mentality, we’re happy to chomp into anything delicious and so order a pastiche of palatable perishables: So we end up with: Asian Hawker Space Special with extra cheese and cucumbers, Chicken Tikka MoonRocks, Peri Peri Chicken Sunburst, and a Spicy Fried Chicken Moonburger, accompanied by the twin satellites of Peri Peri Potato Wedges and Pepperoni Cheesy Garlic Bread. MoonMoon’s flagship range of products is called Crustwiches, and as we find out, they really are the stars of the show, though the newly launched Moonburgers seem set on the same trajectory.

For the sake of brevity, and because we still don’t have enough space since that meal, we shall skip the individual fillings of each sandwich and burger, but instead enthral you with describing the dishes themselves. The crustwiches comprise doughy, yet somehow crusty garlic bread, folded into half-moon sandwiches, stuffed to the gills with a galaxy of tastes and textures, comprising premium meats, salad veggies, sauces and more cheese than you can shake a stick at.

For instance, our favourite, the Peri Peri Chicken Sunburst comes filled with Double Peri Peri Sauce on Double Peri Peri Chicken, all that cheese, fresh and crisp capsicum, seasoned tomatoes, red paprika, jalapenos, lettuce, pickles, and some Peri Peri seasoning, in case that wasn’t enough Peri Peri for you. And they go perfectly with the you-know-what Potato Wedges.

In case your mouth isn’t already mouth-watering, the brand is about to release two new ranges of products: SnackWiches and CrustDogs; and promises to dish out new limited edition menu items every quarter to keep diners hooked on a universe of flavours. Take us to your leaders, already.

Price

Rs 235 per person onwards

Available across Delhi-NCR (Order Online)