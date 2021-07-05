STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The world is not enough

Launched by Instapizza, the same good folk who made Delhiites realise monster deep-dish pizza have the right stuff (literally),

Published: 05th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Peri Peri Chicken Sunburst

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While the Hubble telescope may have gone suddenly offline last month, rendering both NASA scientists and space nerds alike desolate about its future, closer to earth there is some solace for the soul; at least if you live in Delhi-NCR.

Launched by Instapizza, the same good folk who made Delhiites realise monster deep-dish pizza have the right stuff (literally), MoonMoon Global Crustwiches, which launched off earlier this year, already has fleets of fans across the city, if its ratings and order numbers across delivery platforms are anything to go by.

Pepperoni Cheesy Garlic Bread

While we eschew mob mentality, we’re happy to chomp into anything delicious and so order a pastiche of palatable perishables: So we end up with: Asian Hawker Space Special with extra cheese and cucumbers, Chicken Tikka MoonRocks, Peri Peri Chicken Sunburst, and a Spicy Fried Chicken Moonburger, accompanied by the twin satellites of Peri Peri Potato Wedges and Pepperoni Cheesy Garlic Bread. MoonMoon’s flagship range of products is called Crustwiches, and as we find out, they really are the stars of the show, though the newly launched Moonburgers seem set on the same trajectory.

For the sake of brevity, and because we still don’t have enough space since that meal, we shall skip the individual fillings of each sandwich and burger, but instead enthral you with describing the dishes themselves. The crustwiches comprise doughy, yet somehow crusty garlic bread, folded into half-moon sandwiches, stuffed to the gills with a galaxy of tastes and textures, comprising premium meats, salad veggies, sauces and more cheese than you can shake a stick at.

For instance, our favourite, the Peri Peri Chicken Sunburst comes filled with Double Peri Peri Sauce on Double Peri Peri Chicken, all that cheese, fresh and crisp capsicum, seasoned tomatoes, red paprika, jalapenos, lettuce, pickles, and some Peri Peri seasoning, in case that wasn’t enough Peri Peri for you. And they go perfectly with the you-know-what Potato Wedges. 

In case your mouth isn’t already mouth-watering, the brand is about to release two new ranges of products: SnackWiches and CrustDogs; and promises to dish out new limited edition menu items every quarter to keep diners hooked on a universe of flavours. Take us to your leaders, already.

Price
Rs 235 per person onwards
Available across Delhi-NCR  (Order Online)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instapizza MoonMoon Global Crustwiches
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp