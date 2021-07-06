3 members of Ashok Pradhan gang arrested for murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three members of the Ashok Pradhan gang in connection with the murder of a 18-year-old man in Qutub Garh village on June 25. According to the police, the accused had entered a utensil Shop and threatened the shop owner with a gun to give them money. They had shot the victim, who worked at the shop, when he tried to call the police. The accused have been identified as Pankaj, 24, Aniket, 23 and Shiv Jeet, 41-- all residents of Haryana.

DCP Prànav Tayal, Rohini District, said that the accused had escaped towards Kanjhawala after committing the crime. “After efforts, the accused were arrested from Rohini district and disclosed that committed the instant robbery with murder in conspiracy allegedly hatched by one Ashok Pradhan, a jailed Gangster in connivance with his henchmen Abhishek. Weapon of offence (Pistol), the robbed cash and a bike used in crime have been seized from accused persons.”A case under several sections of IPC has been registered and further investigation in the matter is under process, said the senior official.

4 held for robbing man

New Delhi: Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop owner of `50,000 in Rohini’s Bhagya Vihar area, police said on Monday.The accused have been identified as Ankit Sharma (24), Mohit (20), Himanshu Dabas (20), and Nitesh Patel (18), all residents of Mubarakpur Dabas.