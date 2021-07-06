STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi ​HC directs Twitter to inform date of resident grievance officer's appointment as per IT Rules

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said that though Twitter is in process of making the appointment, it was true that as on date there is no chief compliance officer.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday took a grim view of Twitter India’s lackadaisical approach to the non-appointment of a resident grievance officer, a requirement under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021). “If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that,” Justice Rekha Palli said.

“The intermediaries were given three months to comply with the rules from February 26 onwards. It has been 41 days of non-compliance by Twitter,” the Centre submitted. Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for Twitter said, “The appointed grievance officer resigned... We are in the process of appointing a new officer.”

However, the bench said Twitter cannot go on taking as long as it wants. The court asked the social media giant to revert on how long it will take to appoint a new grievance officer. Twitter sought a day’s time to respond to this query after which the HC slated the next hearing for Tuesday. “Twitter has given the court the wrong impression. The least you could have done after his (interim officer’s) resignation is appointing another person,” the bench said.

The high court said that no protection will be provided to Twitter and the government is free to take action against the company. Non-compliance with the IT rules has already resulted in Twitter losing the immunity available to it under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, 2000. “We have already made it clear that if Twitter wants to function in India, they know what to do,” the court said.

Meanwhie, the Centre has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutionality of the IT Act from various high courts to the apex court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court IT rules Twitter Resident Grievance Officer Twitter grievance officer
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp