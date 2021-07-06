Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University announces admission for first batch

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DESU) has announced admissions for the first batch of undergraduate and diploma courses. The admission process will start on July 6 as the new academic session for 2021-22 will begin in the first week of September.

DESU, one of the dream projects of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, was established last year. The university has also launched 11 new courses such as e-commerce operations, data analytics, digital design and media, facilities and hygiene management, medical laboratory technology and others for the upcoming session.

Keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the university has decided to conduct online admissions through the centralised portal of the university, www.dseuonline.in.The university will support the candidates throughout the application process via toll-free helpline numbers — 18003093209 for admissions related queries and 011-41169950 for technical assistance in filling the forms. Admission counselling rooms in all institutes, social media platforms, virtual walk-in help desk etc. will also be organised.

In the first batch, it will admit 6,000 students under 15 diploma and 18 UG courses (11 Flagship courses, BCA and 6 B Tech courses) and two post-graduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.Additionally, students enrolling for the undergraduate programmes (except B Tech) are required to take an interest profiling test — Personality, Entrepreneurial Mindset and General Ability Test (PEGTM), which will help them choose the course they are most suited for, said the officials.

“We want the students to go and make a career in the industry. For this, we would like the students to ascertain their interest and then take admission, so that later they do not feel stuck in a vocation,” said Neharika Vohra, V-C, DSEU.The curriculum for all courses are being revamped by experts from academia and industry to ensure that they comply with market requirements, with a special emphasis on employability and life skills, said the V-C.The university will also provide multiple entry and exit options to students.

Process starts on July 6

Online admission www.dseuonline.in

Number of students in first batch: 6,000

Diploma courses: 15

UG courses: 18

PG courses: 2

Campuses: 13