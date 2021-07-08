STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW seeks action after app misuses Muslim women’s pics

“The DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on the internet using a platform namely GitHub.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell asking it to register an FIR and take strict action against a mobile app ‘GitHub’ for misusing and uploading pictures of several Muslim women online without their consent and making derogatory remarks by terming it as “Sulli Deal”. 

“The DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on the internet using a platform namely GitHub. It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub by the name of ‘Sulli Deals’  on Sunday, 4 July. Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women,” the notice issued to DCP, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, reads.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said it should register the FIR and submit the action taken report, a copy of the FIR, details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused, in case of non-arrest, by July 12. 

The matter came to light after some Twitter users shared the screenshot of their pictures being posted on the website. Pictures of hundreds of Muslim women, including journalists, activists, artists and some Pakistani nationals, have been uploaded on the website. The website allegedly took pictures of the women from their social media accounts.

“Many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cyber crime. An FIR should be registered and strong action should be taken against them,” added Maliwal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCW Delhi Commission for Women Delhi Police GitHub Cyber Crime
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp