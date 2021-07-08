STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Madangir market allowed to reopen on July 8

The Madangir central market here has been allowed to reopen from Thursday, three days after it was ordered shut by the district magistrate (South) over Covid norm violation.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Madangir central market here has been allowed to reopen from Thursday, three days after it was ordered shut by the district magistrate (South) over Covid norm violation. An order issued Wednesday by Hauz Khas SDM Nidhi Sarohe said the district authority permitted the market to reopen conditionally after the market associations concerned submitted a detailed action plan on ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behavior.

The order said the market authorities are expected to ensure social distancing inside and outside shops at all times as well as proper and mandatory wearing of masks by shopkeepers and customers. No shopkeeper is allowed to operate outside his allocated shop, and the entry and exit should be manned and the number of visitors be regulated by the market association and the police, it said.

Additionally, the SDMC and the Delhi Police have been directed to ensure that unauthorised shops/stalls/kiosks/rehri will not be functional. The market was shut down after a team of SDM during a surprise inspection on July 5 found it was “extremely crowded, COVID-19 norms were being grossly violated, a large number of shopkeepers and visitors were not wearing masks, and there was no social distancing being followed at all”.

The authorities ordered the market to be closed for two days -- July 5-6 -- to “prevent it from becoming a super spreader for Covid”. The market associations of Madangir central market were expected to submit a detailed plan by July 6 on ensuring Covid-appropriate behavior. However, as they failed to do so a fresh order shutting down the market for two additional days July 7-8 was issued. The Wednesday order said the market can reopen from Thursday.

