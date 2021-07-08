STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCW writes to Delhi Police head over website 'auctioning' Muslim women, seeks report within 10 days

The NCW wrote to the Delhi police chief seeking a probe into a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on auction.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women Thursday wrote to the Delhi police chief seeking a probe into a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on "auction", the NCW said.

The commission has asked for a detailed action taken report within 10 days, it said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has requested Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava's intervention to investigate the website that put up pictures of many Muslim women with derogatory remarks.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which mentions that a website called 'Sulli Deals' on an internet platform named 'Github' was uploading pictures of many Muslim women including journalists, activists, analysts, artists and researchers with derogatory remarks and had put them up for "auction".

"Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi seeking intervention to investigate into the matter and for filing FIR under relevant sections so that the perpetrators of the crime cannot escape punishment, the statement said.

It said a detailed action taken report in the matter has to be informed to the Commission within 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police National Commission For Women NCW
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp