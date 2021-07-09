STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
81 new COVID cases reported in Delhi within 24 hours, three fresh deaths

The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded.

The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,011 according to the department's latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths and on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths, according to official figures.

On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed COVID-19 positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27.

