Bara Hindu Rao firing: Deceased was 'very religious', used to offer 'sewa' at gurudwara everyday

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Rajput, who died in a firing incident in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area, was a "very religious person" and used to offer 'sewa' every evening at a gurudwara in Chandni Chowk, one of his former colleagues said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Filmistan Road area during which two people, including Rajput, 30, was killed.

"He used to work with me around four months ago. I drive a tourist car and he worked as a helper. Around eight to 10 days ago, he called me for some work, but I told him that currently there is no work in tourism due to the ongoing situation. I assured him that once I get work, I will ask him to join me," Balveer Singh, who used to work with Rajput, said.

"He also used to clean my car sometimes and I would give him Rs 100 to Rs 200. He was a very religious person and used to offer sewa at Sis Ganj Gurudwara. He was sleeping there since lockdown was imposed this year. Last week, he came after visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu. The moment I heard about his demise, I got shocked. He was a very decent guy who never messed with anyone," Singh said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 9.20 pm on Thursday regarding the incident.

The identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.

Rahul Rajora, a cousin of Rajput, said the deceased used to clean cars in the area.

"Last night around 11.30 pm, police informed us that one of your known persons got injured. Later, we got to know that he was our brother and reached the police station. There, police told us that two persons received bullet injuries.

"Sanjay was living with us since childhood. He used to clean cars and also worked as a helper with a person. Jaipal Singh is his father who drives a cab in the city," said Rajora, who works in Noida.

Police said that an FIR has been registered and investigation in the matter from every angle, including property dispute, is underway.

CCTV footage of the area is also being checked to identify the accused persons.

Sumit, a relative of Rajput, said, "We got information that he received a bullet injury. There was a scuffle going at the spot when he was present there. His fault was that he was walking on the road when the incident happened."

Rani, a relative of Rajput, said, "Sanjay's mother died in 2007, following which he started living with his aunts. His mother was in a village when she died. Later, his father married another woman. He has an elder brother, Raju Rajput. The family is not financially stable. Sanjay and Raju decided that they will marry after they buy their own houses."