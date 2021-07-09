STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bring petrol, diesel under GST to reduce rates, Chamber of Trade and Industry urges Delhi govt

Chamber of Trade and Industry also urged the central government to withdraw the increased excise duty that was introduced last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

The dealer price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 40.62 per litre. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday asked the government to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST to bring down the fuel rates, a day after prices of petrol in Delhi crossed the Rs 100 a litremark. It also urged the central government to withdraw the increased excise duty that was introduced last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Crude oil was the cheapest in the last 16 years in 2020-21. During corona, between March and May 2020, when crude oil became cheaper, the central government increased the excise duty on petrol by Rs 13 and diesel by Rs 16,” a statement from CTI said.

The dealer price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 40.62 per litre, central excise duty is Rs 32.90/ litre, VAT is Rs 23.13 per litre, while dealer commission is Rs 3.60 per litre, that is, the tax being levied on per litre of petrol is Rs 56.03. Similarly, the dealer price of diesel is Rs 42.39 per litre, excise duty is Rs 31.80 per litre, VAT is Rs 12.85 while dealer commission is Rs 2.53.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the traders body had recommended bringing petrol and diesel in “maximum luxury slab of GST” and levying Rs 18 per litre CGST and SGST each on petrol. “The price of petrol including dealer commission will be Rs 80.22 per litre after this. Similarly, if Rs 15 worth of CGST and SGST each is levied on diesel, the price will be Rs 74.92 per litre,” Goyal said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamber of Trade and Industry Petrol Prices
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp