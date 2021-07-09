STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Peace and Harmony Committee can’t encroach into issues of public order': SC

The Supreme Court said that any representative of Facebook appearing before the Committee would be well within their right to refuse to answer the query.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee has the power to ‘compel attendance’ by initiating privileges against Facebook officials, according to the Supreme Court judgment on Thursday.

“Members and non-Members (like the petitioners) can equally be directed to appear before the Committee and depose on oath,” said the top court in its order while dismissing the plea of Facebook VP Ajit Mohan against issuance of summon by the panel of the assembly in connection with last year’s riots in Delhi.

However, clarifying on the jurisdiction of the Committee, the Supreme Court added that the “Assembly admittedly does not have any power to legislate on aspects of law and order and police.” It held that the Committee cannot ‘encroach’ into any aspects related to ‘public order’ and ‘police’ and the Facebook officials will have the right ‘to not answer questions’ on these issues.

The SC said that the committee “cannot have a “misconception” that it is some kind of a prosecuting agency which can embark on the path of holding people guilty and direct the filing of supplementary chargesheet against them.” It stated that it was “in the larger context” the concept of peace and harmony goes much beyond law and order, more so in view of on the-ground governance being in the hands of the Delhi government.

‘No need to answer’

The Supreme Court said that any representative of Facebook appearing before the Committee would be well within their right to refuse to answer the query providing some relief to the social media company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Assembly Peace and Harmony Committee
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp