Will cut off supply to Jal Board chief's house if water crisis not resolved: Delhi BJP chief

Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP came to power in Delhi promising to eliminate tanker mafia active under the then Congress government but now the same mafia is still ruling the roost.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said that if the "severe water crisis" in the national capital was not resolved in the next 48 hours, the state party unit would cut off water supply to Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain's house.

Speaking during a press conference here, Gupta alleged that tanker mafia was "ruling the roost" under the Arvind Kejriwal government. He alleged that the AAP came to power in Delhi promising to eliminate tanker mafia active under the then Congress government but now the same mafia is ruling the roost under the Kejriwal government.

He added that the Kejriwal government and his ministers will only realise how it feels to be without water when a minister's water supply is cut off. Gupta also claimed that the Jal Board, which was running at a profit of Rs 800 crore, is now "in the red and in fact, on the verge of bankruptcy".

"Lakhs of people in over 100 localities are not getting water and many of them are forced to buy it. In such a situation the BJP cannot remain a silent spectator and its workers will agitate in every nook and corner of the city to protest against the city government," the BJP leader said.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests against the AAP government at different places across the city over the alleged water crisis. At the main protest venue near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters at Jhandewalan, partymen led by Gupta staged a sit-in alleging lack of water supply in some areas of the city.

