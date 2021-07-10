AAP government's tree plantation drive helped reduce air pollution in Delhi by 25 per cent: Rajendra Pal Gautam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government's large scale tree plantation drive has helped increase the green cover and reduce air pollution in national capital by 25 per cent, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Saturday.

The minister planted saplings to mark the ongoing 'Van Mahotsav' which aims to plant over 33 lakh saplings across the city this year.

As part of the programme, a 15-day long tree plantation drive from June 26 is presently underway.

"Due to the large scale tree plantation drive which happens every year, the Delhi government has been successful in not only increasing the green cover of Delhi but also reduce the pollution level in the capital by 25 per cent," said Gautam and appealed to the people to join and participate in the plantation drive.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is putting in its best efforts to deal with the air pollution problem, and has taken several steps to curb it such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, anti-dust pollution campaign, electric vehicle policy and 'Red light on-Gaadi off' campaign, among others, a statement quoting him said.

"The Delhi government is the first state government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio decomposers," he claimed.

On World Environment Day, the city government had started a drive to plant medicinal plants.

Fourteen nurseries of the Delhi government have been distributing medicinal plants, including amla, guava, arjun, jamun, neem, tulsi, giloy and aloe vera, free of cost.