Centre-appointed panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement, says DyCM Manish Sisodia

The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month.

Published: 10th July 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, said his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials said.

The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses to be procured by its agency, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Sisodia said the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which they have concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of buses.

"A Centre-appointed committee has said there was no scam. This is a proof that Kejriwal is honest. Kejriwal works for those who choose him and doesn't indulge in fighting like BJP. Buses will be bought despite obstacles being created by the BJP. BJP should be ashamed that they accuse a leader like Kejriwal. They should apologize to Delhi's people," he said.

The bus procurement process was put on hold by the Transport department due to the enquiry by the LG appointed committee.

Comments

