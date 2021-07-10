'Prevail Electric' launches three e-scooters

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Prevail Electric is the latest entrant in the growing e-scooter segment and to set the pace, the company has launched three premium e-scooters, namely the Elite, Finesse and Wolfury. The brand is looking at delivering a superior riding experience with their products along with premium features that will hopefully entice their young customer base.

Elite

The Elite, as the name suggests, is Prevail Electric’s most premium offering. This scooter can carry a maximum load of 200 kg and can reach a top speed of 80 km per hour. The lithiumion battery takes four hours to be fully charged and the Elite delivers a sol id 110km range per charge. The model comes with a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. The vehicle also has an integrated Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen, primarily used for navigation, control and entertainment purposes. Thus, users can groove to their favourite tunes and even attend phone calls without taking their eyes off the road. Priced at Rs 1,29,999

Finesse

The mid-range model on offer is the Finesse. This e-scooter can touch a top speed of 60 km per hour and like the Elite, it too can carry a maximum load of 200 kg. With a 110 km range on a single charge and a fourhour charge time, the Finesse is a great option for those who are looking at a neat and stylish last-mile commuter. Incidentally, this model comes with a 12-tube brushless control wi th a one - click function. Priced at Rs 99,999

Wolfury

The Wolfury offers a top speed of 50 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium battery, the scooter is capable of 110 km range on a single charge and like the other two models; it too takes four hours to achieve a full charge. Built to be the most affordable one in the range, Prevail Electric hasn’t cut corners when it comes to design as this model also offers a premium aura. Priced at Rs 89,999