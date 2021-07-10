STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slams AAP government in Delhi over electricity issue

The BJP and SAD slammed the AAP over the petition and accused it of 'plotting' against the interests of Punjab.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Delhi over its petition in the Supreme Court, which was later withdrawn, seeking closure of 10 power plants in three states, including Punjab.

The BJP and the SAD also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over the petition and accused it of "plotting" against the interests of Punjab.

The Delhi government on Friday withdrew from the apex court its plea seeking directions to 10 coal-fired thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, which allegedly contributes to air pollution in the national capital, to immediately cease operations till Flue Gas Desulphurization technology is installed to reduce harmful emission.

Sidhu, who has been raising electricity issues in the state for the past few days, alleged that the AAP government in Delhi wanted the thermal power plants in Punjab to shut down amid the electricity crisis.

"Today, forces bent-upon Punjab's destruction are clearly visible...Delhi govt wants Punjab's lifeline, our thermal power plants, to shut down in the middle of a power crisis leaving Punjabis helpless in this simmering heat and our farmers to suffer in this paddy-sowing season," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted Arvind Kejriwal for trying to shut down thermal power plants in Punjab on the pretext of saving Delhi.

In a statement, he said Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal had always been "plotting against the interests of Punjab" and now he was trying to "bring the state to ruin".

Chugh said at a time when Punjab is facing a power crisis, the Kejriwal government's move could only be termed "heinous and criminal".

Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema accused Kejriwal of "betraying" the people of Punjab by filing the petition.

It was a "big conspiracy" to further worsen the power crisis in the state, he alleged.

Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing frequent load shedding and voltage fluctuations.

Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu, in another tweet, blamed the Badals for signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the SAD-BJP rule in Punjab.

"The Badals-signed PPAs with thermal power plants and (Bikram Singh) Majithia as minister of renewable energy (2015-17) signed PPAs for 25 years for solar power at Rs 5.97 to 17.91 per unit to loot Punjab knowing cost of solar is decreasing 18 per cent per year since 2010 and is Rs 1.99 per unit today," said Sidhu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu​ Congress Delhi Electricity Issue AAP AAP Government Delhi
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp