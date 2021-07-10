STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government tie-up with Google to reduce bus waiting time

The Delhi government is integrating public transit systems in the city with Google so that people won’t have to wait long for public buses, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:46 AM

Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is integrating public transit systems in the city with Google so that people won’t have to wait long for public buses, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday. With this integration, people will be able to trace buses for live location on Google map and plan their travel from next week, officials said.

“The service is expected to be launched next week starting with Cluster buses. It will cover DTC buses afterwards,” said a senior Transport official. “Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We’re at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt and live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner,” Gahlot tweeted.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The Delhi government is working hard to make Delhi’s transport system user friendly using technology.” The transport minister held a review meeting with Google and officials of the transport department over real-time data integration. The department is also going to re-launch its ‘One Delhi’ app that integrates transport- related information and services on a single platform.

