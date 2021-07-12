BJP seeks ACB probe into ‘bus scam’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the Delhi BJP on Sunday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding his resignation alleging a “scam” in procurement of DTC buses.

They also demanded a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and removal of the transport minister. State BJP president Adesh Gupta demanded the CM’s resignation asserting that protests will continue till the matter is resolved.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said when the inquiry committee has accepted that the maintenance tender should be issued afresh, it is clear that there was a “scam” in the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday had accused the Delhi BJP of “obstructing” DTC’s procurement of buses that was being done after a long gap.