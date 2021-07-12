Delhi: Halls, auditoriums unlocked for educational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the number of fresh coronavirus cases dropping steadily, the Delhi Disaster Mana g ement Authority (DDMA) has further eased the restrictions and allowed assembly in auditoriums and halls in schools for training and meetings being held for educational purposes. As per the order, only 50 per cent attendance of the total capacity of the venue will be permitted.

However, physical teaching (classes) and learning will continue to be suspended. The order was issued on Saturday. According to Delhi government officials, preparations will be launched soon for reopening schools and other educational institutions in the national capital. “Owing to the considerable decline in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the overall improvement in the situation, the DDMA removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities.

There shall be strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOP) and other guidelines of the government,” said an official. The DDMA has also decided not to open schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions therefore online or distance learning will continue. Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings.

“This notification by the DDMA provides an opportunity to educational institutions to resume their academic preparations including trainings and meetings for reopening,” said an official. Moreover, the government schools have planned staggered parents and teachers meetings between July 19 and July 31, he added. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated. Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26.