Delhi Jal Board moves Supreme Court over ‘no water from Haryana’

NEW DELHI: The national capital may witness acute water shortage from Monday. Vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Raghav Chadha said on Sunday the Haryana administration is not discharging adequate quantities into the Yamuna. The river is one of the largest sources of potable water supply in the city.

The DJB has moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital’s legitimate share.

“We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna as Delhi’s water share, determined by the court in 1995, withheld by Haryana. The water level at Wazirabad pond should be 674.5 feet. It has come down to 667 feet. The entire river has dried up. Despite orders of the SC, Haryana has stopped the water of Delhi, while the treaty on water had been signed several decades ago,” said Chadha.

He added that because of the non-availability of enough water, treatment plants (WTPs) are not fully functional. According to Chadha, Chandrawal WTP has been operating at 55 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity against a normal of 90 MGD. Wazirabad and Okhla have been operating at 80 MGD and 12 MGD capacity, as against the normal of 135 MGD and 20 MGD.

The DJB has been supplying 945 MGD of water to city residents this summer against a demand of 1,150 MGD. At present, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, however, said mismanagement and water mafia were responsible for the water crisis in Delhi. He said an audit should be conducted.

BJP and AAP leaders caught in water spat

Raghav Chadha of DJB and AAP said they are not asking for any donation, but demanding that Haryana obeys a previous court order. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused AAP of running a misleading campaign to malign the Haryana government, which is run by the saffron party.