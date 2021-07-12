STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Is it wrong to have political affiliation, asks Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan

Ishrat Jahan has served as Congress councillor from 2012-17 and has been a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), according to her sister Sarwer Jahan.

Published: 12th July 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan

Former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan (Photo | Ishrat Jahan Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on Monday sought bail in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, asking before a court here that whether it wrong to have a political affiliation.

"There is no evidence. Is it wrong to have a political affiliation? What wrong have I committed? Stifling voices was the reason behind imposing UAPA. UAPA must be scrutinized," said advocate Pradeep Teotia, appearing for Ishrat Jahan before Addistion Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

Ishrat Jahan has served as Congress councillor from 2012-17 and has been a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), according to her sister Sarwer Jahan.

Teotia argued bail plea for her on the grounds that there is no evidence to show her connection with the co-accused and that the witnesses are planted.

During the course of proceedings, the advocate objected to the prosecution's allegations that Ishrat Jahan helped in financing the protest and violence, saying that they have just weaved a story and that there was no change in the pattern of her expenditure before and during the violence.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad asked for the supply of the video relied upon by the counsels of the accused.

The Judge will further hear the matter on July 23.

Ishrat Jahan, along with several others has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case and they are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

This is the first time the accused has sought regular bail in the matter.

In November last year, the court had denied interim bail to her considering the gravity of the offences including those lodged under UAPA.

Earlier, Ishrat Jahan was granted interim bail for 10 days to get married and was directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

Jahan's marriage was fixed for June 12, 2020.

Besides Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, former student leader Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the anti-terror law in the case.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted bail to Tanha, Narwal, and Kalita in the case, saying the State blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity in anxiety to suppress dissent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishrat Jahan Delhi Riots COngress
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp