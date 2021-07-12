STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I want to be known as a Delhi actress: Vidushi Mehra

Mehra starred in popular movies Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Fugly, Raees, No one Killed Jessica, among others, her latest being Disney+ Hotstar’s Collar Bomb

Actress Vidushi Mehra

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Actress, Stage Producer and Director Vidushi Mehra forayed into dramatics at six while studying at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Her maiden role (as Lord Krishna) paved the way for meatier roles in throughout school days.

“In 1995, I was cast in a very big school production called Jesus Christ SuperStar, directed by Lushin dubey and Bubbles Sabharwal, and staged to commemorate my school’s platinum jubilee celebrations. I played the role of Mary Magdalene, the female lead.

This singing-cum-acting role changed my life. I was 16, and enjoyed the attention I got. Films just happened. I auditioned for Aisha (2010) not expecting anything, but four months later, I was playing Sonam Kapoor’s sister,” says Mehra, 42. Thereafter, Mehra starred in popular movies Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Fugly, Raees, No one Killed Jessica, among others, her latest being Disney+ Hotstar’s Collar Bomb alongside Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi.

Tell us more about Collar Bomb.
It is a crime thriller. I play Sarah Fernandes, a critical role. I am very excited about it as I haven’t done anything like this before. Jimmy Sheirgill is a treat to work with, a dedicated actor who understands what to do instantly. There is a lot to learn from him, and I feel fortunate that I got a second chance (after Fugly) to watch him in action.

How did films happen?
I wanted to do it all, be it the corporate world or stage plays or films. And, each experience expanded to my other spheres of life, teaching me newer things. My parents were okay with my acting, but only as a hobby. So after I did my BCom from Jesus & Mary College (Delhi University), I joined the corporate world and worked my way up in companies such as GE Capital, American Express, and ABN Amro Bank, till I had twins in 2007. After this, I went back to my first love — the stage — that then opened doors for me in the film industry.

Living in Delhi, how do you manage working in Mumbai?
Delhi is home, my comfort place to live. I have lived my whole life here, and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than this city. In fact, I want to be known as a ‘Delhi actress’. I shift to Mumbai when necessary for projects based out of that city, and then return.

Your take on OTT platforms.
I enjoy the diverse content and characters on different OTT platforms. I don’t think much about sleaze offered in many of these, but if the script warrants intimate scenes, and if these are done aesthetically, it’s absolutely fine. It’s part of real life. OTT platforms offer a plethora of work for newcomers.

