STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP govt okays 50 MGD water plant at Dwarka to be built in three years 

Earlier this year, the DJB  had successfully turned another barren land into a water body in Dwarka for groundwater recharge.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The water treatment plant is being built at a cost of Rs 280 crore

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to increase water production in Delhi and improve supply, the Delhi government has given nod to construction of a new water treatment plant at Dwarka. Delhi Jal Board Chairperson Satyendar Jain approved the construction of the 50 MGD Water Treatment Plant. It will come up next to the existing 50-MGD WTP in Dwarka.

According to DJB officials, the project is being built at a cost of Rs 280 crore and the contract for construction has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro.“With this water treatment plant, the extra water will be supplied to areas of southwest and south Delhi. The project will ensure that water is supplied in these areas 24x7. The deadline for completion is three years,” said an official, adding that the project already started on July 8.  

“The additional water, which is 50-60 MGD, for this WTP will be received from Himachal Pradesh while 56 MGD water will be generated from Coronation STP to River Yamuna project,” the official added.Last month, Jain had directed the DJB to increase the production capacity of the Dwarka WTP from 50 million gallons per day to 70 MGD. Currently, the existing WTP at Dwarka which was inaugurated in the year 2015, receives raw water from Munak Canal.

Jain said a lake would be built inside the Dwarka WTP across an area of 10 acres to increase groundwater levels and two new lakes will come up inside STP complex. Earlier this year, the DJB  had successfully turned another barren land into a water body in Dwarka for groundwater recharge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi Jal Board Dwarka water treatment plant Dwarka water treatment plant
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp