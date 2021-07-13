AAP govt okays 50 MGD water plant at Dwarka to be built in three years 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to increase water production in Delhi and improve supply, the Delhi government has given nod to construction of a new water treatment plant at Dwarka. Delhi Jal Board Chairperson Satyendar Jain approved the construction of the 50 MGD Water Treatment Plant. It will come up next to the existing 50-MGD WTP in Dwarka.

According to DJB officials, the project is being built at a cost of Rs 280 crore and the contract for construction has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro.“With this water treatment plant, the extra water will be supplied to areas of southwest and south Delhi. The project will ensure that water is supplied in these areas 24x7. The deadline for completion is three years,” said an official, adding that the project already started on July 8.

“The additional water, which is 50-60 MGD, for this WTP will be received from Himachal Pradesh while 56 MGD water will be generated from Coronation STP to River Yamuna project,” the official added.Last month, Jain had directed the DJB to increase the production capacity of the Dwarka WTP from 50 million gallons per day to 70 MGD. Currently, the existing WTP at Dwarka which was inaugurated in the year 2015, receives raw water from Munak Canal.

Jain said a lake would be built inside the Dwarka WTP across an area of 10 acres to increase groundwater levels and two new lakes will come up inside STP complex. Earlier this year, the DJB had successfully turned another barren land into a water body in Dwarka for groundwater recharge.