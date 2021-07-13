COVID-19: Delhi's home isolation cases drop from 54,000 to 244

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With daily coronavirus infections steadily falling in the national capital, the number of patients under home quarantine here has fallen to just 244 from over 54,000 on April 27 when the second wave was wreaking havoc in the city. According to official data, the number of active cases too has come down from a record high of 99,752 on April 28 to 693 on July 12.

The city on Monday recorded 45 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, the health department bulletin said. As many as 244 people are under home isolation while the number of containment zones stands at 526, the bulletin said. A total of 55,019 tests, including 43,661 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin added.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on Covid-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been surging, with 28,395 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths. On April 20, the city had recorded 40,124 people under home isolation while active cases tally was 85,575 and containment zones count being 17,151.

The numbers further rose in a week’s time, with 53,819 people under home isolation on April 28.The positivity rate on April 27 had skyrocketed to 32.72 per cent when 24,149 cases and 381 deaths were reported. However, figures have come down in the last few weeks, and on July 11, the positivity rate dipped to 0.07 per cent.Meanwhile, officials said on Monday that Delhi has run out of Covishield stock and some vaccination centres are likely to be closed on Tuesday. The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

Raising the issue of shortage of Covid vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days. Why is our country’s vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?” A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 89,37,904, the bulletin stated.

With PTI inputs