STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt received about 1.5 lakh fresh doses of Covishield: Satyendar Jain

It is not wise to become complacent again as many people had become a few months before the second wave hit us all, he said.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has received a fresh supply of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines which will allow the vaccination to be carried out for about a day and a half, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he also urged people not to lower the guard, and reiterated that experts have already cautioned about the chance of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yesterday, 45 cases of Covid were recorded, which is the lowest in about a year and few months. Positivity rate too has remained below 0.10 per cent in the last few days. But as long as this virus is there, we have to be alert and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour," Jain said.

It is not wise to become complacent again as many people had become a few months before the second wave hit us all, he said.

On the issue of vaccination, he said there is a "shortage of doses" which is impeding the drive.

"However, we have received about 1.5 lakh doses last night, of Covishield. But, this would last only for about a day and a half," he told reporters.

On accusations on the oxygen demand issue and how it affected people in neighbouring cities of Delhi, Jain said, "You (media) all reported the oxygen crisis, it was all being covered.

And we were trying to serve our people and save lives".

"Also, in our (Delhi government-run) hospitals, patients from other cities also get free treatment. And on average about 25 per cent of patients who seek treatment are from outside Delhi. We treat them all the same," he added.

Delhi was reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic.

However, there has been a marked improvement in the coronavirus situation in the last several days.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.10 percent now.

Despite fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Covidshield coronavirus COVID Delhi
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp