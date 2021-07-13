Delhi govt to rope in NGOs to take care of kids affected by pandemic

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will rope in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or civil society organisations (CSO) to take care of vulnerable children, especially those adversely affected by the pandemic.Besides mentoring programmes, the selected organisations will be responsible for the children’s care and medical assistance.An official privy to the matter said the department of women and child development (WCD) of the state government has started the appointment process, inviting applications from organisations for awareness generation, support and protection of children in vulnerable situations.

“The selected or empanelled NGOs or CSOs will be assigned activities based on information provided by them. They will need to submit the letter of intent supported by documents, including details such as organisation profile, areas of operation, funding support, proposals of campaign and community intervention, to identify, educate and support to reduce vulnerability of children initially for this financial year, which may be extended to one year subject to impact of the initial interventions,” said the official.

The empanelled agency or agencies will need to undertake a public awareness campaign for street children using print or visual means of information, education and communication (IEC) like street plays or through other innovative means.They will need to identify vulnerable children and plan their mentoring and fostering care through protection and participation.

According to the expression of interest (EOI) notice inviting NGOs or CSOs, issued by the department, the selected group will reach out to children to connect them with a support system. They will also facilitate access to vital supplies and Covid protective equipment.The aim is to provide assistance for continuation of education, special education, higher education and also skill development, said the official. The children’s digital record will be maintained so that their well being can be traced and linked to the schemes, the official added.

