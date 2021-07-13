Only 36,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday as national capital faces dose shortage

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital vaccinated 36,342 people against the coronavirus on Monday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The first dose of the Covid vaccine was administered to 22,262 beneficiaries while another 14,080 received the second dose, it said.

Meanwhile, a 'pink vaccination centre', which will exclusively cater to women, was set up in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The city has administered 89,37,969 vaccine doses so far, and a total of 20,94,502 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the "shortage of doses" was the reason behind the low numbers of vaccination in the city.

"However, we received about 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield last night. But, this would last only for about a day and a half," he told reporters.

The city currently has 1,68,000 Covishield doses after receiving a fresh stock of 1,57,630 doses on Monday.

Apart from Covishield, Delhi has 2,27,000 Covaxin jabs in its stock.

However, only a 20 per cent of the available Covaxin shots can be used for the first dose since "its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles," the Delhi government said.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vasant Vihar on Tuesday revoked its order asking heads of temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches to strictly follow the DDMA order stating "no visitors" to be allowed in religious places.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) fresh orders issued on July 10, "religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed".

The four separate but similar orders issued by the SDM on Monday for temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches warned "strict penal or criminal action" against heads and members of the concerned religious place as well "as against the individual" will be taken incase of any violation.

"It is hereby informed that the above four orders are withdrawn. Kindly find attached latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt. of NCT of Delhi order No.F.2/07/2020/pt file-III dated 10/7/2021 for Covid appropriate behaviour," read the new order issued by Ankur Prakash Meshram, SDM (Vasant Vihar).

The revocation order comes hours after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) criticised it, claiming that the order meant for all religious places was singling out gurudwaras only.

"Shocked to read Ankur Prakash''s circular which concerns all religious places but mentions only Gurudwara Sahibs to remain closed for visitors.

Why are other religious places not given a specific mention? Why such a harsh tone agnst Presidents/Secretaries & Sewadars of Gurudwaras?," tweeted DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"We condemn this biased attitude of Delhi Disaster Management Authority either this order should be revoked or the circular must mention all religious places," he said.

The earlier ordered issued for gurudwaras said, "all the president/secretary/joint secretary/sewadar of respective gurudwara are hereby directed to strictly follow the above guidelines; incase any violation is found during visit of higher authorities strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against president/secretary/joint secretary/ sewadar of the concerned gurdwara, as well as against the individual, and the premises shall be sealed forthwith."

The national capital on Monday recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.