Plea in HC claims mixing of drinking, contaminated water; Delhi court asks authorities to consider it as representation

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told the authorities to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case

Published: 13th July 2021 02:17 PM

BJP and RWA workers protest over water crisis and alleged scam, outside Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain's residence

BJP and RWA workers protest over water crisis and alleged scam, outside Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain's residence (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board to consider as representation a plea seeking fresh assessment of water supply stations in the national capital claiming that contaminated and sewage water was getting mixed with drinking water.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam seeking to conduct a fresh assessment of water supply stations and booster pumps in the national capital, keeping in mind the present as well as increasing population and the demand for drinking water.

The plea sought to upgrade the water supply stations with modern technology and also to constitute a committee of experts to suggest and develop technique to stop contamination and mixing of sewage water in drinking water, within a time bound period.

