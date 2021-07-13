STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three special camps for Delhi construction workers

According to the government, the number of registered construction workers has increased from about 1 lakh in December to over 3 lakh as of now.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:12 AM

The number of registered construction workers has increased from about 1 lakh in December to over 3 lakh as of now. The target is to register all 10 lakh workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Labour Department of Delhi government on Monday announced that it will hold three special labour registration camps to facilitate easy registration of construction workers. Incidentally, this comes a day before the Delhi High Court is about to hear a petition filed on behalf of the construction workers. The Aam Aadmi Party government’s Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been made a party in the petition.

In the last submission to the court, the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board said it would hold special camps for assisting workers to fill up forms and providing other assistance. The court had pointed out many issues with the process of labour registration. Ahead of the HC hearing in the plea on Tuesday, the government has announced it will be organising special camps in three locations from July 12 to 17. During the lockdown, the Delhi government had given `5,000  as id to construction workers, but due to improper registration, some workers couldn’t avail the amount.

The registration camps will be organised at thee labour offices — Labor Welfare Centre, Nimri Colony, Ashok Vihar; Labor Welfare Centre, Jhilmil Colony and Labor Welfare Centre, Pushp Vihar.“The goal of these camps is to update the data of construction workers so that government’s  assistance would reach them in time,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who also holds the labour portfolio.According to the government, the number of registered construction workers has increased from about 1 lakh in December to over 3 lakh as of now. The target is to register all the 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi by next year.

