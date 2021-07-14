STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's stand on plea seeking reopening of spa centres

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and GNCT of Delhi on a plea seeking direction for reopening and functioning of Spas Centers in Delhi.

Published: 14th July 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

spa, spa treatments, hospitality

petition was filed by Delhi Wellness Spa through advocate H D Thanvi and sought to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in Delhi. (Photo | Pexels)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Delhi Government on a fresh petition seeking direction for reopening and functioning of Spa Centers.

Justice Rekha Palli asked Delhi Government's counsel to take instruction on the plea and listed the matter for August 20, the date when the court will also hear a similar plea.

Appearing for the Delhi government, advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan said the matter is under active consideration by the concerned authorities and a balanced view would be taken keeping in view of COVID-19 and the plight of petitioners, advocate Khan also sought time to take instruction from the government.

The fresh petition was filed by Delhi Wellness Spa through advocate H D Thanvi and sought to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in the national capital saying that a lot of people in this profession are starving.

Earlier Pritam Raj and Manish Upreti Directors of Ayur Thai Spa and Revive Spa, respectively, has approached Delhi High Court seeking issuance of guidelines for reopening the spa centres and also challenged the guidelines dated 26.06.2021 issued by Delhi Govt through Delhi Disaster Management Authority by virtue of which salons and gymnasiums and yoga institutions have been allowed without application of mind and is highly discriminatory as similar services like masseur services through Urban Clap and salons are operational as on date, plea stated.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and GNCT of Delhi on a plea seeking direction for reopening and functioning of Spas Centers in Delhi.

Spa centres gave direct and indirect employment to lakhs of therapists, specialists, assistants, centre management employees, cleaners, goods suppliers, etc who got severely affected due to the pandemic.

Due to arbitrary prohibitory orders against the reopening of Spas the petitioners are financially overburdened due to overdue rents, staff salaries, property tax, and miscellaneous expenditures, said the petition filed by Pritam Raj and others through advocate D.Vashish. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Government spa centres
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp