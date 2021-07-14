STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University joins hands with Japanese firms to train students

The aim of the collaboration is to transform the skill ecosystem in India through an exchange programme between young individuals from India and Japan.

Education, Skill development

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan based HI-NO-DE Foundation and Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd to implement Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) to train, skill, and to send the varsity students to Japan under student exchange scheme. 

The aim of the collaboration is to transform the skill ecosystem in India through an exchange programme between young individuals from India and Japan. The intention is to provide the best opportunities for youth in India to work in Japan, said the varsity in a press statement. 

"We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from Delhi to Japan. It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only  international but it is also with a country that we have a great relationship with," said Professor Neharika Vohra,Vice Chancellor, DESU. 

The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under this program will get an opportunity to intern in Japan and will also be provided placement with attractive salary package. Through the partnership with HI-NO-DE, DSEU is hoping to train as many young people as possible in various job categories. 

The TITP program is expected to be launched by October, 2021. In addition to learning skill education the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from that country. The university recently announced admission for its first academic year 2021-22.

The admission process started from July 6. Established in last year, the university was merged with 15 already existing government institutes and colleges such as Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering, GB Pant College of Engineering, Integrated Institute of Technology and others in March.

