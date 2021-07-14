STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC issues notice to Delhi govt to remove Zakir Khan as chairman of DMC over alleged links with AAP

The petitioner has alleged that Zakir Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission is misusing his power and position to act upon as an agent of tHE AAP for propagating the political party.

Newly appointed Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zakir Khan (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government and others on plea seeking removal of Zakir Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) and Zakir Khan and posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.

The petition was filed by Abdul Amir Amiro through Advocate Hemant Choudhary.

The petitioner has alleged that Zakir Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission is misusing his power and position to act upon as an agent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for propagating the political party.

The petitioner also sought legal action against Khan and further said that he has been misusing his office for his political gains since the day he assumed office as the Chief of Delhi Minorities Commission.

Zakir Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, is continuously exercising the abuse of his position and power in utter disregard, the petitioner said.

He has been found to be associated with the political party Aam Aadmi Party and has been taking an active part in political rallies, the petitioner further said.

The petitioner has also sought to withdraw all facilities given to Khan including the remuneration and to ask Khan to refund the entire payment received by him. 

