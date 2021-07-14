STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Legal aid, quality food among Delhi Commission for Women's recommendations to Tihar authorities

According to the DCW, three women inmates were kept in a small room in 'inhumane conditions' with an attached toilet which had no door.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Decongestion of prison cells, separate toilets with door within the cells, provisions for proper legal assistance, deployment of psychiatrists and counselors, quality food and payment of wages without deduction are among a slew of recommendations made by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for the welfare of inmates lodged in Tihar Jail's women wards.

DCW’s Swati Maliwal last week had visited the jail Number: 6, where women inmates are lodged. Based on her interaction with officials and prisoners, a report has been sent to Sandeep Goel, director general (DG), prisons for immediate action.

According to the DCW, three women inmates were kept in a small room in "inhumane conditions" with an attached toilet which had no door. 

In its report, the panel pointed out that the jail has only one law officer and one lawyer from Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), who is available only after  3 pm. The DCW said that existing arrangements are "highly inadequate" as there should be at least a team of five "full-time" advocates, especially to help under-trials.  

During the visit, a few inmates complained that postal services are delayed and their letters to family and friends are not approved and posted by jail officials for months. "Almost 80 per cent of the inmates are under-trials and have not been convicted. Reforms need to be undertaken within jails to ensure that when released, they can start their lives from a new perspective and leave crime. We are sending these recommendations to the jail authorities and hope for urgent action," said Maliwal.

As per the DCW report, Tihar Jail has 276 women inmates including 240 under-trials. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Goel said that the DCW was properly briefed about the arrangements during the visit and action would definitely be taken on its recommendations.  

Responding to the suggestions regarding the number of prisoners in a cell and the condition of toilet inside the cell, he said there is enough space for three inmates inside the unit.

"Women prison in Tihar complex has fewer occupants than its capacity. Toilets with low-height walls for privacy inside the cells are as per the standard design. They are built like this everywhere, which are used when the cells are locked. Otherwise, there are main toilet blocks outside where all facilities are available," said the top official of the prison.

He added that the matter of deduction of wages comprises several issues which needed intervention at the government level. The DCW has asked the jail authorities to submit an action taken report by July 21.

Bringing dignity for inmates

  1. Prison cells need to be decongested and each unit must have a separate covered toilet with a door

  2. At least 5 lawyers to provide legal assistance to the inmates

  3. Delhi Police should provide a hard copy of the FIR with the court order (if any) as soon as the prisoner is brought to the jail

  4. Welfare Officer should inform inmates about the allegations against them

  5. Employ teachers for all inmates

  6. Inmates should be paid complete wages without deduction; cutting more than half of the minimum wage in the name of maintenance is unfair

  7. A teacher and caretaker in the Creche

  8. At least one resident teacher each for yoga, physical training, dance, art and craft and computers

  9. Vaccination of the entire staff and inmates before the possible Covid third wave

  10. Experts/ NGOs to start a de-addiction program

  11. Balanced diet including milk, fruits, green vegetables and khichri/dalia for inmates’ children in jail

  12. Availability of better books including Bare Acts and newspapers in the Library

  13. A team of psychiatrists and resident counselors for improving the behaviour of the inmates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tihar Jail Delhi Commission for Women Tihar women ward
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp