STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will take action if digital crowd funding platform for rare diseases not made operational: Delhi HC to Centre

Justice Rekha Palli was informed by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma that he was not aware if the platform was working or not.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it would take action for "wilful non-compliance" if the Centre failed to make operational a digital platform for crowd funding of the expensive medicines and treatment for rare diseases.

The high court said despite specific directions on January 28 that the digital crowd funding platform be made operational by March 31, it has not been done.

Justice Rekha Palli was informed by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma that he was not aware if the platform was working or not.

Directing that instructions be sought in this regard by the counsel for central government, the judge said, "This court would be constrained to take action for wilful non-compliance."

"I will have to say you are in contempt", the court orally cautioned during the course of the hearing. The court was hearing a batch of petitions on behalf of children suffering from rare diseases, including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome), and seeking direction to the Centre to provide them uninterrupted and free of cost treatment as the therapy is very expensive.

DMD, one of the various forms of muscular dystrophy, is a rare genetic disease that affects boys almost exclusively and causes progressive weakness.

MPS II is a rare disease that is passed on in families and it mainly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.

On January 28, Justice Prathiba M Singh had passed an order directing central government to make operational the digital crowd funding platform for medicines and treatment for rare illnesses.

The court had said that it was issuing the direction to finalise the policy and operationalise the digital platform by March 31.

An affidavit filed by the Health Ministry had said that both things were "likely" to be done by March 31.

Subsequently, on March 23, the court passed a slew of directions in connection with the treatment of persons with rare diseases, including a direction to notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31 and setting up a National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics, a rare diseases committee at AIIMS and a fund for such ailments.

It directed that the entire unspent budget allocated for rare diseases for the past three years shall be immediately moved into the rare diseases fund, which shall be managed, supervised and utilised by nodal agency AIIMS.

The digital platform created under the Policy for receiving crowd funding shall be linked to the fund and those individuals and companies wishing to contribute shall make direct contributions into it, the court had said.

The matter would be heard next on August 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court crowd funding health treatment medicines
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp