Court pulls up Delhi Police over riots case 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police was pulled up by a Sessions Court and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 for mishandling a case filed by a victim in the February 2019 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav observed that the police failed miserably in performing their statutory duties. Mohammad Nasir, who was shot in the eye during the riots, mentioned six people, including former BJP MLA Naresh Gaur in his complaint to the police.

However, the police clubbed his complaint with an unrelated case, afterwhich Nasir approached the Metropolitan Magistrate. Observing that the case diaries have not been maintained in accordance with the law, the court said when two separate complaints disclosing cognizable offences are filed by two different complainants, they should not have been clubbed.