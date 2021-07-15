Delhi hospitals have 79 PSA oxygen plants: Lt Governor Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital, which saw COVID patients gasping for breath during the peak of pandemic in mid-April, now has 79 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in its hospitals.

A very few hospitals were equipped with oxygen plants at that critical period. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, after reviewing the status of installation of oxygen plants, announced that so far 79 was installed and commissioned.

Advised the Health Department officials to strictly adhere to the timelines laid down for commissioning of remaining PSA plants by actively coordinating with concerned stakeholders and regularly monitoring the progress . — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 14, 2021

According to his tweet, 42 plants are in government hospitals and 37 were installed in private facilities. "Reviewed the status and progress of works on installation of PSA Oxygen Plants in Delhi along with Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health) and other senior officials. It was informed that out of 160 PSA plants with a total capacity of 148.11 MT to be installed in various hospitals, till date 79 PSA plants- 42 in Government and 37 in Private hospitals have been installed and commissioned. The work for the remaining PSA plants is likely to be completed in a month's time," he tweeted after the review meeting.

Baijal advised health officials to strictly adhere to the timelines laid down for commissioning of the remaining PSA plants by actively coordinating with stakeholders and regularly monitoring the progress.

"Officials were also advised to proactively coordinate and facilitate private hospitals for timely provision of PSA plants in order to enhance the availability of oxygen beds to meet any unforeseen situation in the future," the L-G tweeted.

Delhi had reeled under the brutal second wave of the pandemic, with the shortage of oxygen during April-May adding to the woes. At least 27 plants are expected to be commissioned by August 31.