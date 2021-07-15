STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,022, according to the latest bulletin.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Delhi

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.

10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

