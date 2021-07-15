STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport department partners with Google Maps for real-time information on buses

With this move, Delhi will join the league of global cities where real-time data of all buses is being incorporated onto the Google Maps platform.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

DTC bus

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to provide smooth, safe and seamless travelling experience for bus commuters, the Delhi Transport department has entered into a partnership with Google Maps to provide real-time data of public buses. Under this initiative, commuters can track the buses and plan their commute accordingly. 

The agreement was signed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi’s Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, the transport commissioner and officials from Google India were also present during the virtual launch. 

With this move, Delhi will join the league of global cities where real-time data of all buses is being incorporated onto the Google Maps platform. Once this project kicks off, static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available for passengers in real-time. 

According to officials, commuters will get information of all routes, bus stops, and arrival and departure times in real-time, and even by bus numbers. There will also be updates on any delays which will reduce waiting time and hence crowding at bus stops, along with increasing accountability of public buses.

The feature will also be available in Hindi and users can also change the language in Google Maps settings or within the device language settings. To track a bus, commuters have to go to Google Maps on their android phone, enter the destination and tap the 'Go' icon or tap the 'Go' icon and enter the 'Source' and ‘Destination’ locations. If it’s not already selected, they have to tap the ‘Transit’ icon to view times, bus numbers, routes and real-time arrival information highlighted in green or red. 

Details of all routes, delay updates

Once the project starts, commuters will get information of all routes, bus stops, and arrival and departure times in real-time, and by bus numbers. There will also be updates on delays, if any.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Maps Delhi Transport department Kailash Gahlot Delhi bus information
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp