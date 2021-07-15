Delhi Transport department partners with Google Maps for real-time information on buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide smooth, safe and seamless travelling experience for bus commuters, the Delhi Transport department has entered into a partnership with Google Maps to provide real-time data of public buses. Under this initiative, commuters can track the buses and plan their commute accordingly.

The agreement was signed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi’s Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, the transport commissioner and officials from Google India were also present during the virtual launch.

With this move, Delhi will join the league of global cities where real-time data of all buses is being incorporated onto the Google Maps platform. Once this project kicks off, static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available for passengers in real-time.

According to officials, commuters will get information of all routes, bus stops, and arrival and departure times in real-time, and even by bus numbers. There will also be updates on any delays which will reduce waiting time and hence crowding at bus stops, along with increasing accountability of public buses.

The feature will also be available in Hindi and users can also change the language in Google Maps settings or within the device language settings. To track a bus, commuters have to go to Google Maps on their android phone, enter the destination and tap the 'Go' icon or tap the 'Go' icon and enter the 'Source' and ‘Destination’ locations. If it’s not already selected, they have to tap the ‘Transit’ icon to view times, bus numbers, routes and real-time arrival information highlighted in green or red.

