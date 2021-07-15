STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon showers in Delhi bring temperature down

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 26.1 mm rainfall.

Vehicles make their way through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi

Vehicles make their way through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the monsoon finally arrived in Delhi, the city got further respite from the scorching heat and humidity on Wednesday even though traffic jams caused by waterlogging somewhat played spoilsport in various parts of the capital.

After the rains, the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 26.1 mm rainfall. The automatic weather stations at Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded 62.5 mm and 87.5 mm rains, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Ridge weather station recorded 107.4 mm precipitation between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm while Lodhi Road gauged 25 mm precipitation during the period. The heavy downpour reduced the rain deficiency in Delhi from 65 per cent to 56 per cent. The city has so far received only 65.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 147.2 mm since June 1.

The first monsoon rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday after missing several dates. Though the usual date of its arrival is June 27, it was delayed by 16 days this year. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next six days.

"Rain and/or thundershowers occurred at most places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand, at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, at a few places over Punjab and Rajasthan and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh," the IMD report stated.

"Thundershower with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over entire Delhi and NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Gurugram, Manesar ) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Karnal and other parts," it added.

